Iraqi National Security Advisor heads to Erbil to assess Iranian attack repercussions

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji headed to Erbil at the direction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, leading a high-level security delegation to assess the repercussions of the recent Iranian missile attack that targeted the governorate.

