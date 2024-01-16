Iraqi National Security Advisor heads to Erbil to assess Iranian attack repercussions
Shafaq News / On Tuesday, National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji headed to Erbil at the direction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, leading a high-level security delegation to assess the repercussions of the recent Iranian missile attack that targeted the governorate.
The National Security Office mentioned that Al-Araji, accompanied by the security delegation, is visiting Erbil to evaluate the aftermath of the recent Iranian missile.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Al-Sudani announced the formation of an investigative committee, led by National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji, to probe the missile attack on Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region. The committee, consisting of five individuals, including representatives from security and defense entities, aims to investigate the incident and present its findings within 48 hours.