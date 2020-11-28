Iraqi National Security Adviser meets the US ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / the Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji discussed on Saturday Sinjar agreement with the American ambassador to Baghdad.

“The Adviser received the American ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Toller, and discussed the latest political and security situations in the region, he also emphasized the necessity of sharing intelligence information in combating terrorism field.” Al-Araji's office said in a statement

For his part, the US ambassador stressed "the United States look forward to working with Iraq to further strengthen the Iraq-U.S. Alliance and ensure peace, freedom and prosperity in the region and beyond.”

Al-Araji also discussed with his guest several files including "humanitarian crisis, Sinjar agreement, and the return of the displaced.”

Since 2014, the primary mission of U.S. troops deployed in Iraq has been defeating ISIS militant group. Officials in the U.S.-led coalition say Iraqi forces are now mostly able to handle the insurgents on their own.

Iraq’s parliament has voted to ask the United States to withdraw its 5,000-strong force after the Jan. 3 U.S. drone strike in Baghdad, which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and the Iraqi leader of a powerful pro-Iran armed faction.

Iraq is an ally of both the United States and Iran, and has had to balance those relationships carefully at a time of escalation between the two foes.