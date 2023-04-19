Iraqi Museum Displays Rare Manuscripts and Copies of Quran from Early Islamic Era

Shafaq News/ Rare manuscripts and copies of the Quran dating back to the first centuries after Hijra were displayed at the Iraqi Museum in the Assyrian hall, giving visitors a glimpse into the early spread of Islam.

The Iraqi National Museum is one of the Middle East's largest and most important museums.

It showcases the rich history of Iraq, including various civilizations and statues on its walls and corridors.

The Islamic era is highlighted through the manuscripts and copies of the Quran, with different Arabic scripts of remarkable beauty and shape.

Visitors can journey through different eras within the museum, which serves as a timeline of civilization and religion in the region from the beginning of man's presence in Mesopotamia to the spread of Islam as a monotheistic religion.

The museum suffered significant damage and looting during the Iraq War in 2003, which led to the loss of thousands of artifacts and works of art. Many of these items were eventually recovered, but many others remain missing.

Since the war, the museum has undergone significant restoration and reconstruction efforts. As a result, many of the damaged buildings have been repaired, and the museum's collection has been reorganized and cataloged. The museum has also implemented new security measures to protect its collection from further damage and looting.