Iraqi MoI calls for three-million-dinars emergency allocations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-10T17:42:31+0000
Iraqi MoI calls for three-million-dinars emergency allocations

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement requested three-million-dinars emergency allocations, according to the spokesman of the Council of Ministers, Hassan Nadhim.

Nadhim said in a press conference that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi recommended providing all means to help the upcoming elections succeed.

He pointed out, checking the submitted forms' data has begun to determine the eligible citizens and grant them plots of land.

"The Cabinet approved the National Security Apparatus law, and it will be referred to Parliament for approval", he added.

However, Nadhim indicated that 750 million dinars have been allocated to the Ministry of Culture to provide professional safety conditions for the House of Books and Documents.

