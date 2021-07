Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of Interior Othman Al-Ghanimi issued an order to appoint Brigadier General Alaa Ashour Manati as head of The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that Manati will replace Sadiq Faraj Abdel Rahman, who reached his retirement age.

It is worth noting that all Iraqi governorates include Interpol headquarters run by Iraqi officers.