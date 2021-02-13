Iraqi MoH: we might recommend imposing a total lockdown

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment revealed today that it might impose a total lockdown, as COVID-19 cases are surging in the country.

The ministry said in a statement, "we have prepared a package of preventive measures that would limit the spread of the virus if they are adhered to", adding, "if COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the ministry will recommend imposing a total lockdown ."

"Controlling this pandemic is everyone's responsibility, and respecting the preventive measures most appropriate way to limit the spread of the virus", the Ministry concluded.