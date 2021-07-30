Report

Iraqi MoH warns: there will be more mortalities

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-30T08:39:16+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health warned ed today of non-adhering to COVID-19's preventive measures.

Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said in a statement today, "only 1% of the citizens wear masks. This will lead to the loss of many moralities," stressing the need to train the Public opinion to pressure on violators according to objective and systematic controls, to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the country.

"Unfortunately, we see some media and social media platforms that are spreading rumors without verifying their validity regarding the epidemiological situation and the vaccines, which affects the citizens' awareness."

al-Badr stressed, "Iraq is going through a dangerous pandemic and a third wave that is more dangerous than ever., So far, the heroes of the White Army and healthcare institutions throughout the country were able to provide everything they have, despite all the difficult circumstances and obstacles facing them."

