Iraqi MoH warns of the "worst" wave of COVID-19

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Health and environment, Hassan Al-Tamimi, hinted that schools might be closed again, hours after the Ministry warned of the "worst" wave of COVID-19.

Al-Tamimi said, according to Al-Sabah newspaper, that "if COVID-19 cases continue to surge, we may resort to e-learning."

Al-Tamimi revealed that talks are ongoing with seven countries that are manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines.

The Ministry warned today of a surge of COVID-19 cases and fatalities, which may compel to take stricter measures such as partial curfews and closing facilities with human gatherings.