Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi MoH warns of the spread of Omicron variant in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-19T12:44:55+0000
Iraqi MoH warns of the spread of Omicron variant in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health warned of the spread of the COVID-19 variant in Iraq.

The ministry said in a statement that experts and specialists are following up on the epidemiological situation, especially in European and neighboring countries, following the appearance of Omicron, which differs from other variants and require quick and strict preventive measures.

The Ministry of Health warns of the spread of the new variant in Iraq, which may affect the current epidemiological situation and impede the ongoing efforts to control the pandemic.

The ministry added that scientific research and studies have emphasized the importance of vaccination in reducing hospitalization and mortality rates, noting that it has not been proven so far that Omicron is resistant to the approved vaccines.

The ministry called on all media and religious institutions, and civil society organizations to urge citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible and adhere to the preventive measures.

related

COVID-19: +6000 new confirmed cases and 42 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-04 13:45:47
COVID-19: +6000 new confirmed cases and 42 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: +150 new cases and 9 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-12-16 14:47:34
COVID-19: +150 new cases and 9 mortalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: +5000 new cases and 30 mortalities in Iraq today   

Date: 2021-06-18 13:33:49
COVID-19: +5000 new cases and 30 mortalities in Iraq today   

Iraq announces 22 deaths and 787 new Covid-19 cases

Date: 2020-06-09 15:58:57
Iraq announces 22 deaths and 787 new Covid-19 cases

COVID-19: 58 fatalities and 3921 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-13 13:37:06
COVID-19: 58 fatalities and 3921 new cases in Iraq today

Iraqi MoH warns: there will be more mortalities

Date: 2021-07-30 08:39:16
Iraqi MoH warns: there will be more mortalities

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-15 13:16:02
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 5 fatalities and 269 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-05 15:14:35
COVID-19: 5 fatalities and 269 new cases in Kurdistan today