Iraqi MoH warns of the spread of Omicron variant in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health warned of the spread of the COVID-19 variant in Iraq.

The ministry said in a statement that experts and specialists are following up on the epidemiological situation, especially in European and neighboring countries, following the appearance of Omicron, which differs from other variants and require quick and strict preventive measures.

The Ministry of Health warns of the spread of the new variant in Iraq, which may affect the current epidemiological situation and impede the ongoing efforts to control the pandemic.

The ministry added that scientific research and studies have emphasized the importance of vaccination in reducing hospitalization and mortality rates, noting that it has not been proven so far that Omicron is resistant to the approved vaccines.

The ministry called on all media and religious institutions, and civil society organizations to urge citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible and adhere to the preventive measures.