Iraqi MoH warns of the epidemiological situation's seriousness

Shafaq News/ The Technical Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in charge of managing the ministry, Hani Al-Uqabi, confirmed on Friday that COVID-19's new strain is spreading remarkably among young people and children.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health, Al-Uqabi said the situation is very serious, as cases are surging in the country and hospitals are currently full.

He called on citizens to adhere to the preventive measures, wear masks, respect social distancing, avoid gatherings, and get vaccinated.

During his visit to Dar al-Salam hospital specialized in treating COVID-19 patients, Al-Uqabi followed up on the services provided to patients and the oxygen storage location in the hospital.

On Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health describing the epidemiological situation in the country as "very dangerous", noting that the symptoms of the virus in its third wave are intolerable, noting that the number of moralities is on a surge.