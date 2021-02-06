Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi MoH warns of strict measures as COVID-19 caseload resurges

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-06T10:06:10+0000
Iraqi MoH warns of strict measures as COVID-19 caseload resurges

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment warned today, Saturday, of "stricter" preventive measures, including re-imposing a curfew to suppress the growing caseload.

The ministry's spokesman, Saif Al-Badr, told Shafaq News, "if the Coronavirus registered case counts continue to increase on a daily basis, and citizens do not adhere to the preventive and health measures, the Iraqi Ministry of Health will recommend taking stricter measures to the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety."

He indicated, "we might impose a curfew and other measures according to epidemiological developments," stressing, "the final decision is prerogative to the National Health and Safety Committee, which is a federal committee headed by Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi."

Earlier this week, the Iraqi Ministry of Health issued a warning of Complacency towards COVID-19 preventive measures, as the caseload is gradually escalating in the country, which might prompt the government to re-apply strict measures such as a complete ban and a comprehensive curfew.

related

Iraqi MOH warns of COVID-19 cases surge with decreased weather temperatures

Date: 2020-11-17 14:49:52
Iraqi MOH warns of COVID-19 cases surge with decreased weather temperatures

Iraqi and Jordanian MoH sign a cooperation agreement and discuss confronting COVID-19

Date: 2021-01-28 15:07:15
Iraqi and Jordanian MoH sign a cooperation agreement and discuss confronting COVID-19

Iraqi MoH: a total curfew might be imposed at any moment

Date: 2021-01-31 09:18:52
Iraqi MoH: a total curfew might be imposed at any moment

A curfew might be imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19, Iraqi MoH official confirms

Date: 2021-02-04 13:28:52
A curfew might be imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19, Iraqi MoH official confirms

Iraqi MoH denies rumors of a new curfew in the country

Date: 2021-02-04 14:51:54
Iraqi MoH denies rumors of a new curfew in the country