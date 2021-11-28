Iraqi MoH urges citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ASAP

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment urged citizens today to receive their COVID-19 jabs as soon as possible, following reports about the appearance of a new strain of the virus.

The ministry stressed in a statement the need for all government and private institutions to abide by the instructions of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety

The Ministry also called on universities and schools to cooperate with our ministry to ensure implementing the decisions the Committee's decisions.

Earlier today, the Supreme Committee for Public Health and Safety will convene soon to discuss the emergence of the South African COVID-19 variant "Omicron", Spokesperson to the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment Saif al-Badr, revealed.

"So far, the epidemiological situation in Iraq is under control, but we are anticipating a new wave any time soon," al-Badr said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Supreme Committee for Public Health and Safety will convene in the next few days to issue new measures in order to confront this variant and prevent its spread in Iraq."

"The Ministry did not register a single case of the Omicron variant, but it has the equipment to diagnose it and will spare no effort to prevent its entry to the country."