Iraqi MoH to receive 250 plots of land

Shafaq News / The deputy Iraqi Minister of health, Hani al-Aqabi, revealed that lands on which government hospitals are built have become state-owned.

Al-Aqabi told Shafaq News Agency that most hospitals are not built on lands owned by the Ministry of health, but by the Baghdad municipality or other ministries, noting that this is the reason why the Ministry of health is not able, most of the time, to add buildings to rehabilitate the current ones.

He added that the council of ministers will grant the ministry of health 250,000 plots of land, noting al-Atta hospital was built on a 16 dunums-land belonging to the Ministry of Industry and Minerals in Sadr City that used to be a cigarettes factory.

The Council of Ministers, with the support of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and the approval of the Minister of Industry, will grant the land to the Ministry of Health, which is planning to build a medical city that includes a cancer center and a hospital with a capacity of 100 beds for women and children.