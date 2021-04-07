Iraqi MoH: the epidemiological situation is under control

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health and Environment confirmed that Iraq's epidemiological situation is under control.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Saif Al-Badr, said, "we will be able to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases", calling on citizens to adhere to preventive measures.

Al-Badr pointed out that the ministry has secured a sufficient number of hospital beds.

In the same context, al-Badr emphasized the importance of the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines between countries, and the need to adopt reliable information sources to learn about the vaccination process.