Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi MoH: the epidemiological situation is under control

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-07T10:34:39+0000
Iraqi MoH: the epidemiological situation is under control

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health and Environment confirmed that Iraq's epidemiological situation is under control.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Saif Al-Badr, said, "we will be able to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases", calling on citizens to adhere to preventive measures.

Al-Badr pointed out that the ministry has secured a sufficient number of hospital beds.

In the same context, al-Badr emphasized the importance of the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines between countries, and the need to adopt reliable information sources to learn about the vaccination process.

related

A curfew might be imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19, Iraqi MoH official confirms

Date: 2021-02-04 13:28:52
A curfew might be imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19, Iraqi MoH official confirms

Iraqi MoH denies rumors of a new curfew in the country

Date: 2021-02-04 14:51:54
Iraqi MoH denies rumors of a new curfew in the country

Iraqi MoH warns of strict measures as COVID-19 caseload resurges

Date: 2021-02-06 10:06:10
Iraqi MoH warns of strict measures as COVID-19 caseload resurges

Iraqi MoH issues a crackdown amid surging COVID-19 infections

Date: 2021-02-06 12:41:25
Iraqi MoH issues a crackdown amid surging COVID-19 infections

MoH sounding alarms over the spread of Coronavirus new strain

Date: 2021-02-18 09:41:28
MoH sounding alarms over the spread of Coronavirus new strain

Iraqi MOH warns of COVID-19 cases surge with decreased weather temperatures

Date: 2020-11-17 14:49:52
Iraqi MOH warns of COVID-19 cases surge with decreased weather temperatures

MoH salutes the White Army for Al-Kadhimiyah pilgrimage efforts

Date: 2021-03-10 12:09:19
MoH salutes the White Army for Al-Kadhimiyah pilgrimage efforts

Iraqi and Jordanian MoH sign a cooperation agreement and discuss confronting COVID-19

Date: 2021-01-28 15:07:15
Iraqi and Jordanian MoH sign a cooperation agreement and discuss confronting COVID-19