Iraqi MoH: the current epidemiological situation is worrying

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced said that easing the partial and total curfew measures in the country has nothing to do with the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Ministry explained in a statement, "the decision behind easing the curfew measures and opening restaurants, malls and cafes is not linked to the current epidemiological situation, but rather came in response to humanitarian and economic needs of limited-income citizens," stressing, "reducing the ban requires strict implementation of preventive measures."

The statement warned, "the situation is extremely serious, as the cases are surging worryingly. The daily case count has recently exceeded 5,000, which is the highest rate recorded by Iraq since the beginning of the outbreak."

"The increase in the number of cases imposes a great danger on the health system, which is unable to absorb severe and critical cases…Health institutions statistics indicate that 50% of COVID-19 fatalities occur within a period not exceeding 48 hours of hospitalization."

The Ministry called on governors, security authorities, and all state institutions to follow up the implementation of the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety decisions, including social distancing and prevent gatherings, noting that strict legal measures will be taken against anyone who violates the Ministry's instructions.