Iraqi MoH: the country is going through a serious situation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-28T15:17:18+0000
Iraqi MoH: the country is going through a serious situation

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health commented on the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

 Ministry spokesman Saif Al-Badr said in a statement, "We are currently in the middle of a pandemic wave that is more dangerous than all its predecessors," noting, "our healthcare institutions are facing great pressure."

Al-Badr added that currently, most recorded cases are severe, stressing the need to adhere to the preventive measures. 

 Al-Badr called on citizens to abide by preventive measures and to take the vaccine, noting that the country is going through a serious situation.

 In the last 24 hours, Iraq recorded 13515 new cases, which is the highest daily toll recorded by the country since the outbreak of COVID-19.

