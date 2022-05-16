Iraqi MoH records 4000 cases of suffocation due to dust storm

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of health recorded 4000 cases of asphyxia due to the dust storm that hit the country on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry's spokesman, Saif al-Badr, called on the elderly and those who suffer from cardio-pulmonary illnesses to stay at home, stressing that all medical institutions are in a state of emergency.

All medicines and medical equipment are available at the Ministry's health centers throughout Iraq, al-Badr confirmed.

Dust storms have increased dramatically in frequency in Iraq in recent years, driven by soil degradation and intense droughts made worse by climate change, with rising average temperatures and sharply lower rainfall.

As the storm swept across Iraq, it shrouded the capital Baghdad and the holy city of Najaf in ghostly orange clouds of choking dust.