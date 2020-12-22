Iraqi MoH recommends imposing curfew starting from this week

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Health submitted on Tuesday a recommendation to the Supreme Committee for Health and Safety to impose a curfew from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, starting on the 24th of this month, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Minister of Health, Hassan Al-Tamimi, said in a statement issued by the ministry that the recommendation comes ahead of the holidays and New Year's eve.

"Many countries have taken similar measures, whether by imposing a curfew or closing some public facilities, or tightening restrictions in them. Iraq is not far from the emergence of the new strain of Coronavirus that was recently discovered in Britain."

Al-Tamimi warned, "non-compliance to the preventive instructions may lead to a resurgence of the pandemic, especially with the emergence of the new strain. Although Iraq is in a better position than other countries in terms of a decline in the case and death counts, and the high rates of recovery and examinations."

"some educational institutions, especially private schools, are not abiding by the issued instructions. Although teaching hours have been set to a single day weekly, some schools are teaching four days a week," he confirmed that "an order has been issued to close them".