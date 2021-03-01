Iraqi MoH recommends extending the lockdown for 14 days

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment filed a recommendation letter to the High Commission to impose a 14-day lockdown.

The head of the Public Health Directorate, Riad Abdul-Amir, said, according to the Iraqi News Agency, "Consultant commissions consider submitting a recommendation letter to impose lockdown for 14 days after the success of the last lockdown in downsizing COVID-19 cases."

He added, "We intend to extend the lockdown to guarantee that COVID-19 cases will not rise again and enable that health centers and hospitals to contain the cases and minimize deaths."

"The e-form for COVID-19 vaccine registry shall limit crowding at the vaccination centers," he continued.

The Parliamentary crisis cell confirmed that the coming period will witness a total lockdown for a week followed by a partial lockdown.