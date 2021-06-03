Report

Iraqi MoH receives half a million dose of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-03T13:58:12+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced on Thursday receiving new shipments of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine "Sinopharm".

The State Company for Marketing Drugs and Medical Appliances of the Iraqi Ministry of Health said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that a new shipment of half a million doses of the vaccine produced by the Chinese "Sinopharm" Company arrived today.

The state company confirmed that the boxes were distributed to the refrigerator fleet designated to transport these boxes, and they were distributed to vaccination centers nationwide, including the Kurdistan Region.

On Monday, the Iraqi embassy in Beijing had announced that half a million doses of the Chinese "Sinopharm" vaccine will arrive in Baghdad by the end of the week.

He explained that this shipment is the first out of two million doses, noting that China has already given Iraq 250 thousand d

