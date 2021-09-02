Report

Iraqi MoH: new COVID-19 variants may emerge

Date: 2021-09-02T19:24:34+0000
Shafaq News/ member of the Iraqi Ministry of Health's medical team, Ruba Falah, told Shafaq News Agency that as long as COVID-19 is spreading, and citizens are ignoring the preventive measures, it is always possible to record new cases.

"It is likely that new, more dangerous variants will appear. These will affect everyone, Whether they were vaccinated or not. It certainly depends on the vaccines' effectiveness against these variants."

Falah stressed that the vaccines have proven to be effective against the existing variants, noting that they are the only way to put an end to COVID-19, in addition to adhering to the preventive measures.

"The continued spread of COVID-19 in Iraq is the result of the citizens' non-adherence to the preventive measures, and their reluctance to receive vaccines that will limit the outbreak of the virus and its variants."

