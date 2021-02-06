Iraqi MoH issues a crackdown amid surging COVID-19 infections

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health and Environment decided on Saturday to tighten COVID-19 measures to curb the contagion surge.

A statement of the Public Health Department at the Ministry of Health decided today "to close all malls, restaurants, halls, and cafes that do not abide by the preventive measures."

The statement warned of serious legal measures against private schools that do not comply with the instructions, which may boost the spread of the virus.

Donning masks is mandatory for students in all schools, universities, and colleges, according to the Public Health department in the Ministry.

Earlier today, the Parliamentary Health Committee recommended "forcing" a partial curfew and adopt "strict punitive" measures against any violation of the preventive measures to confront a "dangerous" second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that might strike the country.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment warned earlier today, Saturday, of "stricter" preventive measures, including re-imposing a curfew to suppress the growing caseload.

The ministry's spokesman, Saif Al-Badr, told Shafaq News, "if the Coronavirus registered case counts continue to increase on a daily basis, and citizens do not adhere to the preventive and health measures, the Iraqi Ministry of Health will recommend taking stricter measures to the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety."

He indicated, "we might impose a curfew and other measures according to epidemiological developments," stressing, "the final decision is prerogative to the National Health and Safety Committee, which is a federal committee headed by Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi."

Earlier this week, the Iraqi Ministry of Health issued a warning of Complacency towards COVID-19 preventive measures, as the caseload is gradually escalating in the country, which might prompt the government to re-apply strict measures such as a complete ban and a comprehensive curfew.