Iraqi MoH is following up with Pfizer to obtain its COVID-19 vaccine

Shafaq News / The Department of Public Health at the Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday that the country will obtain the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is launched.

A statement by the Ministry of Health received said that the Director-General of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, Riyad Abdul Amir Al-Halfi, discussed with the US company Pfizer the logistical procedures for supplying the vaccine to Iraq.

The statement pointed out that the Iraqi Ministry of Health is one of the participants in the international alliance for Covid-19 drugs and vaccines.