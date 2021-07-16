Report

Iraqi MoH holds an emergency meeting to discuss the current epidemiological situation

Date: 2021-07-16T08:58:35+0000
Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health held an emergency meeting to follow up on the COVID-19 preventive measures, after cases resurged in Iraq.

The ministry said in a statement that the meeting discussed the latest update in the epidemiological situation, the preventive measures and plans, and the progress of the ongoing vaccination campaign.

He added that the participants stressed in the meeting the need to take strict and quick measures to limit the spread of the virus and follow up on the commitment of citizens, government institutions, and the private sector to the preventive measures.

On July 14, the Iraqi Ministry of Health said that a total lockdown will be implemented, due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and the low vaccination turnout.

The last partial lockdown in Iraq was imposed in early May, for ten days only.

Yesterday, medical laboratories recorded 9,337 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 14,66529.

