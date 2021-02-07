Iraqi MoH hints at a new phase of Pandemic management

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment to submit a set of recommendations to the Supreme Committee of Health and National Safety, hinting at a new phase of Pandemic control in the country.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Iraqi Minister of Health and Environment, Hasan al-Tamimi, said, "by the end of the current month, we will start a new phase of Coronavirus management."

"We will submit a set of recommendations to the Supreme Committee of Health and National Safety," he added, "one teaching day a week for schools, two for universities and faculties; prohibiting gatherings, group prayers, weddings, mourning ceremonies, and visiting shrines maskless."

The Iraqi Ministry of Health said yesterday, Saturday, it might consider strict restrictions, including a comprehensive lockdown, to curb the spread of COVID-19, warning of Complacency with the precautionary measures.