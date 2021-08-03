Iraqi MoH: foreign citizens in Iraq have the right to receive their COVID-19 vaccine

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health stressed today the right of foreign citizens in the country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from healthcare centers.

A member of the media medical team in the ministry, Ruba Falah, told ShafaqNews Agency, "It is the right of foreigners in Iraq to go to any healthcare center to receive the COVID-19 vaccine."

Falah called on Iraqi citizens to receive the vaccine, adding that three types vaccines are available in all Iraqi governorates, and the citizen has the right to choose which one will he get.

It is worth noting that Iraq launched a major vaccination campaign after importing three types of vaccines (Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer).