Iraqi MoH denies stopping examining Iranians upon their arrival to Iraq- Najaf airport confirms 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-02T11:37:25+0000
Iraqi MoH denies stopping examining Iranians upon their arrival to Iraq- Najaf airport confirms 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health denied news about stopping conducting PCR tests for Iranians arriving in Iraq, while Najaf airport media office confirmed it.

A document issued by the Director of the Medical and Popular Clinics Department, Muhammad Al-Fartousi, in the ministry, showed a directive to the Baghdad and Najaf airport departments to stop conducting PCR tests for Iranians arriving in Iraq.

 While the document, which was later revealed by the ministry, showed that the directives require examining Iranian citizens upon their arrival to Iraq.

 For his part, the Director of Najaf Airport, Jaafar Al-Alawi, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency the validity of the book on stopping conducting PCR tests.

