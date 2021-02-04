Report

Iraqi MoH denies rumors of a new curfew in the country

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-04T14:51:54+0000
Iraqi MoH denies rumors of a new curfew in the country

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment denied its intention to impose a new curfew in the country, vowing to take legal measures against those who spread baseless rumors.

The ministry denied in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the forged letter that spread recently, stressing, "all decisions regarding the Coronavirus pandemic are issued by the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety with official data published only through approved means."

The ministry called on "citizens and all media to obtain the information from its reliable official source," vowing to "take legal measures against anyone who spreads rumors and publish forged official documents that mislead public opinion and disturb the country's health security."

