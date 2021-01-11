Iraqi MoH denies reports on COVID-20 case in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment denied that new COVID-20 cases had been registered in Iraq.

Commenting on the political analyst Ibrahim Al-Sumaida'I's announcement about his infection with the new strain of the virus, the ministry's spokesman, Saif Al-Badr, said that this statement is incorrect and no COVID-20 case had been registered in the country."

He added, "The Ministry of Health announced that within days, several laboratories will be well prepared to detect the new strain of COVID-20."

On Monday, Political analyst Ibrahim Al-Sumaida'i announced that he contracted the new strain of COVID-19, to be the first person in Iraq to catch it.

Al-Sumaida'i said in a tweet, "the problem is that the virus does not appear in all Iraqi PCR tests, and therefore the Iraqi Ministry of Health must update its devices."

Al-Sumaida'i added, "I am in the final recovery phase and in the process of obtaining complete immunity against the virus, but it is my duty as a citizen to publish this news so that the Ministry of Health monitors the COVID-20 new infections."