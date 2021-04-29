Iraqi MoH denies detecting a case the Indian variant of COVID-19

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment denied on Thursday detecting a case the Indian variant of COVID-19.

The Ministry said in a statement that it had conducted a test for a citizen coming from India, and it turned out to be negative.

In the same context, the Ministry also denied that COVID-19 vaccines are being sold on the black market, stressing that all vaccines are free.

India’s total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record number of daily infections, as gravediggers worked around the clock to bury victims and hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots.