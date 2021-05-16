Iraqi MoH clarifies the reason behind the decrease in daily COVID-19 tests

Shafaq News / A member of the medical media team supporting the Iraqi ministry of health and environment, Ruba Falah Hassan, told Shafaq News agency that the decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 tests is due to the total lockdown and the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

On the assessment of the epidemiological situation in Iraq, Hasan pointed out that the evaluation requires a long time to study the situation accurately, and in the light of which decisions and actions shall be taken.

On Sunday, the Ministry conducted 17188 tests, 2455 of which showed positive results and 5624 recoveries. 24 fatalities were registered.