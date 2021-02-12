Iraqi MoH: cases of COVID-19's new strain might appear in the coming days

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Health and environment, Hassan Al-Tamimi, warned that cases of COVID-19's new strain might be registered in the coming days.

Al-Tamimi said that the health departments are analyzing laboratory tests to find out whether there are cases of the new strains in the country or not, indicating that the results will appear in the coming days.

He expected an increase in the number of cases and fatalities in the coming days, adding, "A month ago, only 500 cases were registered every day, but the case count increased again."

Regarding the vaccine, Al-Tamimi said, "we will receive the vaccine by the end of February."

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 639,438, including 604,822 recoveries and 13,157 fatalities.