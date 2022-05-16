Iraqi MoH announces a state of emergency

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministries of health and electricity announced a state of emergency due to the severe dust storm that hit the country on Monday.

Iraq's Minister of health, Hani al-Aqabi, called on health departments in all governorates to take the required measures and hospitalize those who are affected by the storm.

For its part, the Ministry of Electricity announced a state of alert in its departments to fix any damage that may occur due to the storm.

Dust storms have increased dramatically in frequency in Iraq in recent years, driven by soil degradation and intense droughts made worse by climate change, with rising average temperatures and sharply lower rainfall.