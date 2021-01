Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced that a total curfew might be imposed at any moment in case citizens do not adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Saif Al-Badr, a spokesman for the Ministry, told Shafaq News agency that the Ministry has launched a large campaign in all governorates, to follow up medical procedures and social distancing in official and private institutions, as well as conducting COVID-19 tests.