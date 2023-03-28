Iraqi MoF Summons Acting Ambassador to Bahrain Amid Diplomatic Dispute

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned the acting ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain on Tuesday, following what has been described as a breach of diplomatic protocol.

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, the official spokesman for the ministry, announced in a statement that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein had ordered the return of the acting Iraqi ambassador to the ministry's headquarters in Baghdad.

Al-Sahhaf emphasized that this move was undertaken to "strengthen the position of Iraqi diplomacy, which the ministry pursues in adhering to diplomatic norms."

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry, in a separate statement, revealed that their minister had informed the acting Iraqi ambassador of the ministry's "strong condemnation of his recent unacceptable behavior, which is contrary to diplomatic protocols in the Kingdom and conflicts with his diplomatic duties as acting ambassador to the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in the Kingdom of Bahrain, considering it an unwarranted intervention in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, contradicting the principles governing relations between states as stipulated in the United Nations Charter."

The Bahraini Foreign Minister handed the acting Iraqi ambassador an official memorandum of protest in this regard, marking a notable escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two nations.