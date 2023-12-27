Iraqi MoE discusses electricity projets with Toyota

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, engaged in discussions on Wednesday with the Japanese company, Toyota, to finalize the signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at establishing energy production projects and rehabilitating production units in Iraq.

The Ministry's media office, in a statement, mentioned that Fadel received Tokugi Kuwama, the regional director of Toyota Tsusho Corporation from Japan, in his office today, and listened to the presentation provided by the Japanese company regarding the establishment of energy production and transmission projects as well as the rehabilitation of production units in various regions across the country.

Fadel, according to the statement, welcomed the offers presented by the Japanese company, urging for "expediting the submission of official technical proposals to finalize the memorandum of understanding, paving the way for commencing the projects.

He emphasized the necessity of "time as a top priority in the submission of proposals, and reducing the project implementation duration to ensure the stability and sustainability of electrical power in Iraq."