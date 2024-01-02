Iraqi MoE discovers 450 forged certificates within gvt institutions in 2023

Shafaq News / Iraq's Minister of Education, Ibrahim Namis al-Jubouri, revealed on Tuesday the discovery of 450 forged certificates within various governmental institutions for the year 2023.

The Minister, in a statement, emphasized his ongoing plan aimed at eradicating counterfeit certificates, highlighting his strong commitment to fortify governmental operations and purging them from various forms of forgery.

The statement clarified that specialized committees within the General Directorate of Evaluation and Examinations have concluded investigative reports regarding the forgers, verified them, and notified the affected parties to take legal action against the perpetrators of the forgery.