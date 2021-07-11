Iraqi MoE clarifies details of the attack that targeted a power transmission tower in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity (MoE) issued a statement regarding the attack that targeted a power transmission tower, southeast of Baghdad.

The Ministry of Electricity said in a statement, "The 400 kV power transmission line (Amin - East Baghdad No. 2) of the General Company for Electricity Transmission for the Central Region was subjected to a terrorist act of sabotage."

"The bomb squad and technical staff in the company rushed to the scene of the incident in cooperation with the security forces and the engineering effort to reconstruct the damaged towers, wiring the line and returning it to service as soon as possible."

An explosion damaged a power transmission tower in the Nahrawan area east of Iraq's capital city, Baghdad, amid protests against the deteriorating Electricity services.

A source told Shafaq News agency on Sunday that the tower partially collapsed due to the explosion that took place earlier at noon.

This morning, demonstrators blocked Diyala and al-Madaen bridges in the Nahrawan to protest water shortage and excessive power outages, causing a massive traffic jam.