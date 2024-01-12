Iraqi MoE announces loss of 4,000 megawatts due to gas shortage

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced a loss of 4,000 megawatts from the national grid due to a shortage of gas supplies imported from Iran.

The ministry stated in a statement that it "achieved unprecedented stability in production rates, reaching over 25,800 megawatts during the peak summer loads."

The statement highlighted the qualitative leap in the transportation sector, with significant expansions in its transformation stations, the establishment of dozens of high-pressure and high-voltage transmission lines, and the restoration of many after being destroyed and disabled by terrorist acts.

It mentioned support to the distribution sector, leading to a significant improvement and stability in the energy allocation to provinces, resulting in an unprecedented improvement in supply hours.

The ministry emphasized its efforts to reduce reliance on imported gas through the construction of combined-cycle projects, activation of thermal power stations, and the implementation of solar energy projects. However, the recent shortage in gas supplies has affected power plants, resulting in a loss of over 4,000 megawatts.

The gas supply completely stopped for Baghdad and central regions, and reduced for the southern region, impacting the production capacity and causing a decline in supply availability.