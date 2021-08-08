Iraqi MoE: a "declared war" is taking place in some Iraqi cities

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity revealed today that there is a "declared war" taking place in various Iraqi cities.

The spokesman for the ministry, Ahmed Al-Abadi, told Shafaq News Agency; "The explosions that power transmission towers are subjected to in various Iraqi cities are a declared war on the power transmission lines and the Ministry of Electricity's infrastructure."

Al-Abadi indicated that "the declared war that turned from the military to the electricity side is aimed at harming citizens, depriving them of electricity electric power and isolating the governorates from each other."

"This war has affected even some strategic and vital projects. Its goal is to cut off potable water from some areas, and this indicates that this war only aims to harm citizens."