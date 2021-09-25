Iraqi MoC condemns the Normalization-with-Israel Conference held in Erbil 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Culture announced its rejection of the conference held by Iraqi figures yesterday in Erbil to discuss normalization with Israel.

The ministry said in a statement that it refuses to hold a conference for normalization with Israel on the land of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, indicating that the conference is a dangerous precedent that "affects the dignity of the Palestinian cause and the rights of its people."

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities confirmed its impregnable stand with the Palestinian people and their just cause, expressing its rejection of "this illegal gathering."

The Ministry denied its connection with the statements made by a woman claiming to hold a position in the Ministry of Culture, expressing deep regret over the reports by some news agencies about the statement made by the woman in the Guidance Department of the Public Authority for Antiquities and Heritage without having any power to speak on behalf of the ministry.

The Ministry said it condemns such "irresponsible behavior", and affirms its adherence to the position of the Iraqi government and the Iraqi people rejecting normalization with Israel.

Yesterday, about 300 Iraqi figures called for Iraq to become the latest Muslim-majority country to join the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement and establish diplomatic relations with Israel.