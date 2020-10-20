Iraqi Ministry of education launches "the student's guide" on its official website

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research launched on Tuesday a guide for central admission to Iraqi universities.

The spokesperson for the ministry, Haidar Al-Aboudi, said in a statement, "the student's guide for central admission published on the official website of the ministry, includes the conditions for central admission, the general principles adopted in the admission system, and the electronic application mechanism".

"The guide contains universities, colleges, their departments and institutes to which students will be applying, as well as detailed steps for filling out the electronic application form", Al-Aboudi added.