Iraqi Ministry of Transport to resume daily Baghdad-Fallujah train service

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced the resumption of daily train service for passengers on the Baghdad-Fallujah route starting from next Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry stated that the General Company for Iraqi Railways has mobilized its resources to resume train trips on Thursday to transport students, employees, and citizens. The departure time from Fallujah train station will be at 6:45 AM, with the return journey from the central Baghdad station to Fallujah scheduled for 5:00 PM.

As for Fridays and official holidays, the ministry explained that the departure times from Fallujah will be at 9:00 AM, while the return from Baghdad will be at 6:00 PM. The ministry also noted that ticket prices are economical compared to other modes of transportation, emphasizing that the train provides fast and safe transportation services.

It's worth mentioning that the Baghdad-Fallujah train route had been suspended since 2019 due to encroachments on the railways by citizens and illegal crossings, leading to delays of more than 45 minutes for passengers.