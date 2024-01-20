Iraqi Ministry of Interior reveals security transition updates for governorates

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior disclosed the latest developments in the process of transferring security responsibilities from the Iraqi Army to the ministry, specifying the timeline for receiving the security dossier for the capital, Baghdad.

The ministry's spokesperson, Colonel Muqdad Al-Mousawi, informed Shafaq News Agency that "the ministry has received the security file for six governorates so far, with the latest being Thi Qar." He confirmed the completion of the security transition for al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh governorates, with only the timelines for their handover remaining.

Al-Mousawi highlighted that "the reception of the security file for the capital, Baghdad, will conclude by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025, making it one of the last governorates to transfer security responsibilities to the Ministry of Interior."

Recently, the Ministry of Interior announced the receipt of the security file for six governorates and readiness to assume this responsibility in new ones during 2024. The transfer of security responsibility from the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of Interior involves various procedures, including a reassessment of armaments.