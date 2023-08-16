Iraqi Ministry of Interior foils red mercury trading network, detains security officer

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior declared the dismantling of a red mercury trading network spearheaded by an officer within one of the security services based in Saladin Governorate.

A press release by the Ministry disclosed, "In a collaborative operation with the Iraqi intelligence service in Saladin, a meticulously orchestrated operation led to the apprehension of a network engaged in the illicit trade of red mercury. The network transported the material from Al-Anbar Governorate to Saladin, ultimately selling it in the Shirqat district."

The official statement highlighted that the operation led to the apprehension of two primary suspects. Notably, one of the detainees is an officer employed within a security agency, while the other individual was found to have a counterfeit identity.

During the apprehension, authorities confiscated 1.9 kilograms of red mercury, a highly potent and controlled material.

Red mercury, a substance often falsely associated with mystical and dangerous properties, has legitimate uses in various scientific and industrial applications. Its controlled nature makes the illicit trade of severe concern for national security and public safety.