Iraqi Ministry of Interior denies passing Intel to U.S. on armed Shiite factions' sites

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Interior denied on Friday sharing information with U.S. forces that led to bombing sites of Iraqi factions on the Syrian-Iraqi borders.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "the cooperation with the international coalition is limited to developing the security forces' field skills to improve the police work in maintaining the internal security, fighting crime, and achieving societal peace."

"Accordingly, no intelligence information has been exchanged by the ministry agencies and the international coalition forces related to the aforementioned airstrike."

Earlier on Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense denied that it had exchanged information with its U.S. counterpart prior to launching a military strike against armed Shiite factions operating in Syria.