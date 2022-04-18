Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the Turkish attack on PKK on Iraqi territory

Shafaq News/ Iraq condemned the military operation launched by the Turkish army against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on the Iraqi territory.

“The Iraqi Government rejects, and strongly condemns, the military operations carried out by the Turkish forces by bombing Iraqi lands in the Matina, Zab, Afshin, and Basyan areas in northern Iraq.” The spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“Iraq considers this act a violation of its sovereignty and international laws; It also violates the principle of neighborliness.” He added.

“Iraq shall not be headquarters or corridor to attack any of the neighboring countries, and it also refuses to be an arena for conflicts for external parties.” He concluded.