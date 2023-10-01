Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns "terrorist" attack in Ankara

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday condemned the "terrorist" bombing that targeted a headquarters of the Turkish Ministry of Interior, in the Kızılay district of the Turkish capital, Ankara, earlier today.
The attack resulted in injuries to two police officers.
A statement by the foreign ministry reiterated the solidarity of the Iraqi government and its people with the government and people of the Republic of Turkey and extended wishes for the swift recovery of the injured people.
The ministry affirmed Iraq's unwavering commitment to joining hands with the international community in its battle against terrorism and finding constructive efforts to eradicate extremism and violence.