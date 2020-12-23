Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns Trump's decision to pardon Blackwater Mercenaries involved in Nisour Massacre

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pardon four former Blackwater mercenaries who had been convicted for their role in the Nisour Square massacre that left 14 people dead in Baghdad in 2007.

The ministry said in a statement released today that it believes that this decision does not take into account the gravity of the crime committed and contradicts with the U.S. administration's declared commitment to the values ​​of human rights, justice, and law. The ministry added that this decision ignores the dignity of the victims and their relatives' feelings and rights.

"The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs will follow up the matter with the government of the United States of America through diplomatic channels, urging it to reconsider this decision," the statement continued.