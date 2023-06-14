Iraqi Ministry of Environment Adopts Decisions to Protect the Environment

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Environment revealed a series of significant recommendations and decisions made by the Federal Council for the Protection of the Environment.

In a statement, the ministry announced that the national strategy to reduce environmental pollution (2023-2030) had been approved. Additionally, the Council declared Lake Al-Razzaza in Karbala and Anbar governorates and Sanam Mountain in Basra Governorate as natural reserves.

Sanam Mountain is a highland located in southern Iraq in the governorate of Basra, near the town of Safwan, near the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border, and it is one of the few highlands in that region of Iraq. The importance of this structure lies in being a unique geological and topographic phenomenon in Iraq, high in a striking image compared to the flat lands surrounding it from every side.

Lake Al-Razzaza is derived from the Euphrates River and is considered the second-largest water body in Iraq after Therthar Lake. Moreover, it is regarded as one of the vital water lakes for the bound presence of birds and fish and for its special salty water.

The Council's first meeting also addressed various environmental issues in Baghdad, focusing on the capital's environmental, health, and service aspects.

During the meeting, Minister of Environment Nizar Amidi emphasized the significance of the national strategy, which will serve as a roadmap and action plan to tackle Iraq's most pressing environmental challenges.

Amidi further announced that the waste sorting plant project in Al-Tajiyat had been included following Cabinet Resolution 427 of 2017. He also highlighted the approval to form a committee to address the issue of land allocation for a sanitary landfill site in Wasit Governorate.

Minister Amidi emphasized the importance of activating the Council's work and urged responsible authorities in relevant ministries to join forces and develop practical solutions for environmental issues in Baghdad Governorate.

He stressed the involvement of education, media, civil society, and youth in launching an environmental awareness strategy encompassing all ecological concerns in the country.